11,800 Committed People Driven To Serve Others

National Commander Kerry Gregory says Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s gratitude and respect for its more than 11,800 volunteers extends throughout the whole year.

"But Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu - National Volunteer Week-is a great opportunity to publicly acknowledge and thank our volunteers for the service they give day in and day out for communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"It is an opportunity for the rest of us to take a moment and reflect on the valuable role our volunteers play in their communities and their selfless dedication and commitment," Kerry Gregory says.

"Volunteers make up around 80 per cent of our personnel and provide essential services in nearly 600 volunteer fire brigades across the country-most notably outside of our major cities.

"They generously give their time to volunteer as firefighters, operational support, medical first responders, and brigade support."

The theme of this year's National Volunteer Week is Whiria te tangata-weaving the people together and acknowledging that volunteering strengthens the fabric of communities. Our volunteers are all the epitome of this.

Our volunteers bring far more than their skills and numbers. They are one of our key links in our partnership with Aotearoa New Zealand.

They provide a service to their communities on often their darkest day. They also spend time educating and reducing the risk of harm to communities and provide reassurance through their commitment, visibility, and training.

They are critical to community resilience and to our organisation.

"We couldn’t serve New Zealanders without them.

"We want to raise awareness of the incredible work our volunteers do and give the public an opportunity to thank them too.

"We’re inviting people to go to our Facebook or Instagram pages and leave a message of thanks or support.

"We also want to say thank you to the whānau, employers, and friends of our volunteers; their support makes it possible for our volunteers to serve their communities.

"It is an honour and privilege to lead an organisation full of passionate people who are driven to serve others.

Reach out and say thank you-it’s so simple, but it means a lot."

