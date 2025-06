Work Continues To Reopen SH7

Roading contractors are working with a geotechnical expert to ensure it is safe to reopen a section of State Highway 7 closed by a slip.

The slip, just south of the Roirdan Creek Bridge, was discovered early yesterday morning and forced the closure of the highway in both directions between Springs Junction and Island Hills.

Motorists are urged to delay any travel and avoid the area.

A further update is expected later today.

