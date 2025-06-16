Black Ice, Fog Risk Prompts Warning To Motorists

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging motorists to slow down and take extreme care as icy conditions are expected to persist this week on state highways in the South Island’s Mackenzie Basin.

A combination of freezing temperatures, fog, hoar frosts and black ice means challenging conditions for travel on State Highways 8 and 80 over the next few days, with the biggest concern being drivers not adapting to the conditions.

“On SH8 in particular, there are many sheltered areas where build-up of ice is a major concern,” says NZTA system manager Mark Pinner.

“Bridge surfaces can cool quickly, and re-freezing can even occur in the late morning.”

“We‘ve already had reports of people driving too fast for the conditions and truck and trailer units fishtailing. We also know it’s going to get busier later in the week as we get closer to the long holiday weekend for Matariki. Reducing speed is the biggest thing drivers can do to keep themselves safe and to help keep the highways open.”

“One of the measures we are employing to slow traffic down are Temporary Speed Limits which can be employed on parts of the highway network that are most at risk.”

The Temporary Speed Limit of 50km/h has been put into effect on State Highway 8 at sites such as either side of Lake Tekapo township, and near the Tekapo Military Camp, the Tekapo Flyover (over the Tekapo Canal) and Simons Pass.

“This is not our usual approach, but the nature of the conditions forecast for this week means we need to use every tool we can to keep people safe on the roads,” Mr Pinner says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our typical de-icing agents are at the extreme range of where they aren’t as effective, and whilst we are gritting the roads, driving to conditions is a key part of keeping road access safe also.”

“If the conditions warrant it, we will close the highway, most likely overnight and through the high-risk early morning period. People need to plan ahead if they are travelling in the area – keep an eye on our Journey Planner site.”

© Scoop Media

