Customs Intercepts 25 Kilograms Of Methamphetamine In Unaccompanied Bag

Monday, 16 June 2025, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Contents of the unaccompanied bag / Supplied

Customs officers at Auckland International Airport seized approximately 25 kilograms of methamphetamine from an unaccompanied bag on 14 June 2025.

The bag arrived on a flight from San Francisco and was referred to Customs by border partners who noticed some inconsistencies in x-ray imaging.

Upon further inspection, Customs officers located a vacuum-sealed package, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

This amount of methamphetamine has an approximate street value of NZ$7.5 million and would have caused around NZ$26 million in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.

Contents of the unaccompanied bag / Supplied

Chief Customs Officer, Tracy Henderson, says it has been a busy year for the Auckland Airport team, and many of the successes were the result of the trust and respect amongst partner and border agencies.

“Customs continues to work closely with our border agency colleagues to disrupt the organised criminal groups behind these drug importations,” she says.

“Border agencies work swiftly to investigate any suspicious activity through our airport. It’s the sharp instincts of skilled frontline officers that continue to stop illicit drugs from making it into our communities.”

Everyone can help play a role in protecting New Zealand’s border and communities from illicit drugs through keeping an eye out for suspicious activity while travelling or working at airports. You can raise any suspicions with a Customs officer at the airport or call 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) in confidence or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

