Council Fund Recognised At National Local Government Awards

Ruapehu District Council’s ‘Empowering Communities, Enhancing Lives Fund’ has received a Highly Commended citation at the 2025 LGFA Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards.

The Awards celebrate programmes that demonstrate professional excellence and innovation in local government management.

Chief Executive Clive Manley said Council staff were proud to see the Fund recognised by their sector peers as a leading approach to local placemaking.

“Empowering Communities, Enhancing Lives” was developed to enable Community Boards to take a leading role in local placemaking within their rohe,” he said.

“The $500,000 contestable fund was made possible through the previous Labour Government’s Better Off package, designed to support councils with the transition of water services to new entities while investing in community wellbeing.

Community Boards used the Fund to back projects that supported Ruapehu’s environmental, social, cultural, and economic wellbeing - aligned with Council’s goals for sustainable development and inclusive governance,” said Manley.

Executive Manager Community Development Pauline Welch said Council received over $2.5 million in applications - five times the amount available.

“Choosing what to fund was the hardest part. We received 34 applications and were able to support 15 projects,” she said.

“These included stream restoration, new playgrounds, trail upgrades, predator control, upgrades to a kōhanga and community halls, local events, equine learning programmes, assisted learning swimming lessons, funding for community art centre operations, the bronze Kaimanawa horse statue in Waiouru, and seed funding for the Raetihi Temepara restoration.

Together, these projects delivered environmental improvements, upgraded community facilities, promoted inclusive learning and recreation, celebrated local culture, and strengthened community connections across the district.

Council was pleased to be able to support some of the many hardworking, volunteer-based community groups and organisations that often struggle to access funding.

The success of the Fund shows just how far a relatively small investment can go when made available to those with a passion for their communities.

While this was a one-off fund, Council encourages any community group with a placemaking project to apply to the annual Community Development and Pride of Place Fund,” she said.

