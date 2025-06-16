Find Out More About Standing As A Candidate In This Year’s Elections

Anyone who is thinking about standing as a candidate in this year’s local body elections within the Timaru District should pencil in next Monday night to find out more.

Nominations for all the positions in the 2025 Local Elections in the Timaru District open on 4 July and need to be confirmed by 12 noon on 1 August. Postal voting takes place through September and October, with voting closing at 12 noon on 11 October.

A Candidate Information Evening where you can hear about what’s involved in standing for election and being an elected member, and where you can ask any questions you have, will be held on Monday 23 June from 6pm in the Council Chambers, Timaru.

Deputy Electoral Officer Stephen Doran said that while standing for election can seem like a daunting process, it’s reasonably straightforward and staff are there to help.

“Standing for your council is one of the most positive things you can do for your community, and electoral staff are there to make the process as straightforward as possible.

“If you’ve been thinking of standing, but aren’t sure where to start, our candidate information meeting will provide valuable information about what’s involved in putting in your nomination as well as what comes next if you are elected. We’re also there to answer any questions you may have about the election process.

“We only have one candidate meeting every election, so come along Monday night to find our more.”

Nominations for the following positions will open on 4 July:

Timaru District Council

• Mayor

• Council (9 Councillors):

· Geraldine Ward – 1 Councillor

· Pleasant Point-Temuka Ward – 2 Councillors

· Timaru Ward – 6 Councillors

• Geraldine Community Board - 6 Members

• Pleasant Point Community Board – 5 Members

• Temuka Community Board – 5 Members

Environment Canterbury

• 2 Members

Geraldine Licensing Trust

• 6 Members

More information about Local Elections 2025 including standing or enrolling to vote can be found at https://www.timaru.govt.nz/elections Information and nomination forms will be updated on the site as they become available.

© Scoop Media

