Tauranga City Council’s New Administration Building To Open Its Doors

The people of Tauranga are invited to register for the official opening and a guided tour of Tauranga City Council’s new administration building on Monday, 23 June.

The mayor and councillors and Tauranga City Council staff moved into the building at 90 Devonport Road over April and May, after a blessing by mana whenua was held at the site on 2 April.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale says there’s been keen interest in the building since construction first began, so this is an opportunity for people to see first-hand what’s inside.

“With Tauranga City Council occupying the building for the next 15 years at least, it was important to me and the councillors that people had the opportunity to be part of the official opening and tour the building if they wish,” says Mahé.

“Being under one roof for the first time in more than 10 years marks a key milestone in the revitalisation of Tauranga city centre, bringing hundreds of people back into the heart of the city and helping support local businesses,” he says.

“Tauranga City Council's new leased office space reflects both our aspirations as a modern city and our deep connection to place, people, and culture, so we’re looking forward to welcoming the community into the new space in the city centre.”

Following a 15-minute formal ceremony featuring a mayoral address and plaque unveiling, registered attendees will take part in guided tours of the building, led by councillors.

Guided tours will include visiting the council chambers, staff cafeteria and the contact centre. Visitors will also be able to meet the mayor in his office.

To manage health and safety, there is limited capacity for the opening and guided tours, so people will need to register for both the opening and a tour.

Mahé says if there is high demand for the guided tours, council will look to hold additional tours in the future.

Event information for opening and guided tours of Tauranga City Council’s new administration building:

3.00pm – formal opening ceremony at 90 Devonport Road. Registrations are essential.

3.30-5.00pm – guided tours to take place every 10 minutes. Tours are by pre-registration only and are expected to take approximately 20 minutes.

