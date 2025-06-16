Matariki Rail Closure – Passengers Encouraged To Plan Ahead And Expect Delays

Buses will replace trains over the Matariki long weekend, as KiwiRail carries out planned infrastructure upgrades and rail improvements across most rail lines. Delays are expected, and passengers are encouraged to check timetables before travelling.

Buses will replace trains from Friday 20 June to Sunday 22 June, excluding the Wairarapa Line, where trains will operate between Masterton and Upper Hutt. Rail services resume Monday morning, 23 June.

KiwiRail upgrades include track and formation works, seawall strengthening, and work on the Te Ara Tupua cycleway. It follows on from recent level crossing safety upgrades and significant maintenance projects underway to build long term reliability into the network.

Once planned rail upgrades are completed, delays are expected over the following two to three days as tracks settle, and service levels resume.

Metlink passengers are advised to plan ahead using the latest travel information on the Metlink website, app, or by calling 0800 801 700.

