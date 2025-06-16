Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Matariki Rail Closure – Passengers Encouraged To Plan Ahead And Expect Delays

Monday, 16 June 2025, 8:22 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Buses will replace trains over the Matariki long weekend, as KiwiRail carries out planned infrastructure upgrades and rail improvements across most rail lines. Delays are expected, and passengers are encouraged to check timetables before travelling.

Buses will replace trains from Friday 20 June to Sunday 22 June, excluding the Wairarapa Line, where trains will operate between Masterton and Upper Hutt. Rail services resume Monday morning, 23 June.

KiwiRail upgrades include track and formation works, seawall strengthening, and work on the Te Ara Tupua cycleway. It follows on from recent level crossing safety upgrades and significant maintenance projects underway to build long term reliability into the network.

Once planned rail upgrades are completed, delays are expected over the following two to three days as tracks settle, and service levels resume.

Metlink passengers are advised to plan ahead using the latest travel information on the Metlink website, app, or by calling 0800 801 700.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 