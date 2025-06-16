Mount Festival Of Multisport Delivers Boost To Tauranga’s Economy

The 2025 Fulton Hogan Mount Festival of Multisport has once again proven itself to be a standout event on Tauranga’s annual sporting calendar, drawing thousands to the region and generating close to $1 million in visitor spend.

On Saturday, 18 January, the streets of Mount Maunganui buzzed with energy as spectators and athletes gathered for the much-anticipated multisport festival. According to an economic impact report by Fresh Info, commissioned by Tauranga City Council, the event attracted 5,221 attendees. Of those, over half were visitors from outside the region, causing a combined 5,357 visitor nights and $998,167 in spend across the city.

Public feedback shows the Mount Festival of Multisport isn’t just a hit with visitors - it’s embraced by the community too. An impressive 96% of all athletes reported being satisfied with the event, while 88% of local athletes said it boosted their sense of pride in Tauranga. Additionally, 93% felt the festival had a positive impact on the city’s liveability, highlighting its role in bringing people together and injecting energy and vibrancy into Tauranga over summer.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale says the reported outcomes are a strong endorsement of the festival and the role events like this play in shaping the city’s future.

“The Mount Festival of Multisport plays a pivotal role in positioning Tauranga as a leading destination for multisport and triathlon events,” says Mahé.

“These are fantastic economic results for the city, with visitors coming to compete, support, and explore our region. Best of all, events like this bring world-class sporting action right to the doorstep of our local community.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Festival Director, Julia Tilley, says the results are incredibly encouraging for the organising team.

“It’s rewarding to know that the event not only brings people together for the sporting experience, but also delivers real benefits to local businesses and the Tauranga community. These benefits reinforce the value of our ongoing efforts to attract participants from out of town and motivate us to keep raising the bar and finding new ways to enhance the festival for everyone involved.”

Highlights from the economic impact report commissioned by Fresh Info for the Fulton Hogan Mount Festival of Multisport held earlier this year.

What began as the Tauranga Half triathlon in 1990 has grown into one of New Zealand’s longest-running and most respected half-ironman events. Set against a stunning backdrop, the race features a swim in Pilot Bay, a run that winds along the coastline and the base of Mauao, and a bike leg on the Tauranga Eastern Link highway, closed especially for the event.

In 2015, the event expanded into what is now known as the Mount Festival of Multisport, with the addition of the AquaBike and Half Marathon events. While each event retains its own identity, together they offer something for everyone, collectively providing athletes and the community with an exciting day of competition.

Some of the standout moments from this year’s Festival include elite men’s champion Jack Moody setting a new course record in the Tauranga Half Triathlon. The festival also saw its highest-ever overall attendance.

The Mount Festival of Multisport is proudly supported by Tauranga City Council’s Tauranga Event Fund, a fund designed to offer support for national events aiming to attract visitors and deliver economic benefits to the city. Judging by these results, the festival has certainly delivered. It’s also a fantastic platform to showcase Tauranga’s passion for sport, fitness, and the outdoors, set against beautiful natural surroundings.

Looking ahead, organisers aim to grow the event’s international reputation further.

“Our goal is to keep raising the bar – delivering unforgettable experiences and creating lasting value for the community and the city,” says Julia.

“It truly is a team effort,” Julia adds. “The Fulton Hogan Mount Festival of Multisport is made possible thanks to the support of Tauranga City Council, generous sponsors, hundreds of dedicated volunteers, local suppliers, and the wider Tauranga community. This energy and encouragement from our community are what make this event so special.”

© Scoop Media

