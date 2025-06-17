Two Arrested After Birkenhead Aggravated Robbery

Police pulled out all the stops after a man was allegedly carjacked on the North Shore early this morning.

Two offenders face serious charges after being arrested in Manukau.

At around 1.22am, Police were called to Waratah Street in Birkenhead.

“A man was parked outside an address, when a stolen vehicle carrying a group of offenders arrived,” Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, of Waitematā Crime Squad, says.

“The victim was assaulted and pulled from his vehicle, before it was stolen by these offenders.”

The vehicle was soon picked up on cameras on the North-Western motorway, heading west.

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says the Police Eagle helicopter also deployed and monitored the vehicle’s movements.

“It carried onto the South-Western motorway, stopping briefly on Dominion Road where two passengers exited and carried on southbound,” she says.

Spikes were successfully deployed on the Lambie Drive off-ramp.

“Our staff took both remaining occupants into custody quickly and without incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says.

“Those arrested were the 16-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger.

“Both vehicles involved in the offending this morning have been seized and will be examined.”

In the vehicle dumped in Birkenhead, Police have located a range of items stolen from other car break-ins across the Albany area.

Both males arrested this morning will face the North Shore Youth Court, charged with aggravated robbery.

The driver will also face a charge of dangerous driving.

Police will oppose both teenagers’ bail when they appear in court.

“There is no tolerance for the blatant violence that occurred, and I want to acknowledge the raft of Police staff that responded this morning,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says.

“The victim in this case did not suffer serious physical injuries, and enquiries are ongoing into the two passengers that exited near Dominion Road.”

