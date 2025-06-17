Community Warmth Shines At Opotiki Matariki Events

The Ōpōtiki community calendar of events for Matariki is warm and inviting, with something for everyone to mark the annual rising of the Matariki stars.

Joseph Hayes, Experience and Engagement Manager at Ōpōtiki District Council, is helping coordinate and manage his eighth Matariki calendar of events this year, having launched the inaugural event in 2018 — five years before Matariki became a nationally recognised public holiday.

“Our Matariki events are quite different from many of our other annual events in Ōpōtiki. Community groups and individuals bring their own ideas to life, volunteering their time and expertise so that everyone can celebrate Matariki in a variety of ways. Council runs a couple of the larger events, but mostly we play a coordination and support role. The real work is done by the incredible people across the district who come together to celebrate Matariki,” Mr Hayes said.

The calendar of events began on 15 June with a planting day in partnership with Motu Trails and will wrap up with the popular Matariki Street Party on 28 June.

Some events have now become fixtures on the calendar, including night walks, golf, story time, movies, shows and markets. Joseph said that this year there are also new opportunities for authentic connection with Matariki, through a strong te ao Māori focus.

“We are very fortunate that Te Tāwharau o Te Whakatōhea and Omarumutu Marae have opened one part of Tohekura 2025 to the public as part of this year’s celebrations — the Whāngai i te Hautapu. Following the hautapu at Omarumutu Marae, we’ll be hosting workshops just down the road at Waiaua Marae, providing further opportunities for learning and connection. This year’s Tohekura has a Matariki theme and was fully booked almost instantly, so being able to share parts of it with the wider community is a real privilege,” Mr Hayes said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The programme includes opportunities for remembrance, forecasting the year ahead, and wānanga on mahi māra (planting), rongoā (traditional healing), kai and whanaungatanga (connection).

This year’s Matariki Street Party on 28 June will once again be a highlight of the calendar, with live entertainment, kai, stalls and plenty of whānau-friendly activities. And while we can’t give too much away just yet, if the weather plays its part, there may even be a little winter wonder arriving in Ōpōtiki for the occasion.

The full calendar of events and activities is available on the isite website – www.opotikinz.co.nz. You can also follow @ŌpōtikiNZ on Facebook for updates.

© Scoop Media

