EIT Emeritus Professor Awarded OBE In King’s Birthday Honours

EIT Emeritus Professor (One Welfare) Nat Waran has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to equine welfare, research and education, in the United Kingdom’s King’s Birthday Honours list.

The prestigious honour was announced on June 13 in the United Kingdom and recognises Professor Waran’s global contribution to equine welfare through education, research and advocacy.

EIT Emeritus Professor Nat Waran has been awarded an OBE in the UK King’s Birthday Honours for her services to equine welfare, research and education (Photo/Supplied)

Professor Waran, who previously served as Executive Dean at the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT), said the award was an unexpected but deeply meaningful recognition.

“This reflects not only my work but, most importantly, the collaborative efforts of colleagues, students and organisations who have worked so hard to advance horse welfare and better understand their needs,” she said.

“EIT has played a significant part in this achievement by supporting my animal welfare work, both during my time as Executive Dean and now as an Emeritus Professor.”

Originally from the United Kingdom, Professor Waran began her academic career at the University of Edinburgh, where she launched the world’s first postgraduate programme in animal behaviour and welfare. Over the decades, her academic and advocacy work has taken her across continents, influencing education and practice in both developed and developing countries.

At EIT, she championed the One Welfare framework, which recognises the interconnected wellbeing of animals, people and the environment. She also led major research initiatives and supported global collaboration in animal welfare science.

Professor Waran remains based in Hawke’s Bay and is Director of the Good Life for Animals Centre at Companion Animals New Zealand. Her current work includes international research on equine emotion and welfare, the role of exercise in canine wellbeing and the impact of indoor living on cats.

“I’ve always been driven by a deep commitment to improving animal welfare. I don’t need an award to stay passionate about the work, but I do hope this recognition helps bring greater visibility to the importance of research, education and compassion in how we treat animals around the world.”

EIT Operations Lead Glen Harkness congratulated Professor Waran on her achievement.

“Nat has achieved remarkable success across multiple domains, but her transformative work in equine welfare stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to evidence-based practice,” he said.

“Her contributions at EIT and internationally have not only improved animal welfare standards but have fundamentally shaped how we educate, advocate and innovate in this space.”

Professor Waran is expected to travel to the UK later this year to receive the honour at an official investiture ceremony.

