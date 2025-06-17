Rates Rebate Scheme Eligibility Changes Coming

The rates rebate scheme provides a rebate for low-income earners who are paying rates for the home they are living in.

As a result of the Government’s recent Budget announcements, the income threshold to be eligible for the maximum rebate for SuperGold cardholders and their households will increase to $45,000. This takes effect from 1 July for the 2025/2026 rating year.

For non-SuperGold cardholders and their households it will be lifted to $32,210. Those with a higher level of income may also be entitled to a partial rebate. The maximum rebate has also been increased from $790 to $805.

The rating year runs from 1 July to 30 June. Applications for the 2025/2026 rating year with the new eligibility rules open on 1 August 2025.

To apply for a rates rebate, it is important people have the right information. Applicants need to provide proof of income and interest earned for the financial year 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025 and present their SuperGold card if applicable.

Marlborough District Council’s Customer Service Centre in Blenheim will have dedicated rates rebate staff on duty from 1 August to 11 September 2025 each day from 9am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm to assist. There are two car parks for mobility permit holders at the rear of the Council buildings.

Applications for the rates rebate scheme for 2025/2026 close on 30 June 2026.

