Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Temporary Library Location Finalised To Enable Start Of Transformation

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 11:20 am
Press Release: Masterton District Council

A temporary location for Masterton District Library has been confirmed ahead of the start of work to transform the library space over the next two years.

The library will move to 45 Chapel Street, formerly My Ride, later this year, a Masterton Trust Lands Trust building.

The Council will take over the building in September, with installation of IT infrastructure required before books are moved, likely in November.

Library manager Tiffany Rawlings said the temporary site aimed to minimise disruption for library users as part of the Breathing life into our whare pukapuka project.

“This is a great site and within easy walking distance of the current library. We’ll be providing clear footpath signage for pedestrians, and parking will be available for less-mobile library users.

“There will inevitably be some disruption, but we want to minimise this, and the result will certainly be well worth it. This project will completely change and reinvigorate the library experience for our community.”

Procurement for the main contractor is planned to start in September, with construction beginning in late 2025/early 2026, and the new library space likely to open Spring 2027.

The enhanced library, over two floors, will feature a community classroom and lounge, meeting rooms, coffee kiosk, dedicated workroom, and a dynamic open-space office.

The space will be transformed from a traditional book repository into a true community hub.

The $10.75 million investment, approved as part of the Council's 2024-34 Long-Term Plan, represents a major commitment to the district's cultural and educational future.

The Council is collaborating with local iwi to create a modern facility that celebrates Masterton's cultural identity, including integration of te reo Māori throughout signage and navigation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 