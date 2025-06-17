Temporary Library Location Finalised To Enable Start Of Transformation

A temporary location for Masterton District Library has been confirmed ahead of the start of work to transform the library space over the next two years.

The library will move to 45 Chapel Street, formerly My Ride, later this year, a Masterton Trust Lands Trust building.

The Council will take over the building in September, with installation of IT infrastructure required before books are moved, likely in November.

Library manager Tiffany Rawlings said the temporary site aimed to minimise disruption for library users as part of the Breathing life into our whare pukapuka project.

“This is a great site and within easy walking distance of the current library. We’ll be providing clear footpath signage for pedestrians, and parking will be available for less-mobile library users.

“There will inevitably be some disruption, but we want to minimise this, and the result will certainly be well worth it. This project will completely change and reinvigorate the library experience for our community.”

Procurement for the main contractor is planned to start in September, with construction beginning in late 2025/early 2026, and the new library space likely to open Spring 2027.

The enhanced library, over two floors, will feature a community classroom and lounge, meeting rooms, coffee kiosk, dedicated workroom, and a dynamic open-space office.

The space will be transformed from a traditional book repository into a true community hub.

The $10.75 million investment, approved as part of the Council's 2024-34 Long-Term Plan, represents a major commitment to the district's cultural and educational future.

The Council is collaborating with local iwi to create a modern facility that celebrates Masterton's cultural identity, including integration of te reo Māori throughout signage and navigation.

