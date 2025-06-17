New World Victoria Park Fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are responding to a fire at New World Victoria Park in Auckland.

Crews were alerted by a fire alarm activation at 11.18am.

As at 11.50am, there are 11 trucks and a Command Unit at the scene. The fire is not yet under control.

All persons have been accounted for.

The public is advised to avoid the area, with the roads around the supermarket closed.

Smoke is drifting up into Ponsonby area and towards Grey Lynn. Residents impacted by the smoke are advised to close their windows and doors and avoid going outside if possible.

