Fire In Freemans Bay
Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police has been advised of a fire at a central Auckland
supermarket on College Hill, Freemans Bay.
Fire and
Emergency NZ are currently leading the response.
"Our
advice is for the public to avoid the immediate area while
emergency services are in attendance," acting Inspector Ian
Scoulding says.
"We would also ask residents in the
nearby area to close their windows at this
time."
