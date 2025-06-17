Fire In Freemans Bay

Police has been advised of a fire at a central Auckland supermarket on College Hill, Freemans Bay.

Fire and Emergency NZ are currently leading the response.

"Our advice is for the public to avoid the immediate area while emergency services are in attendance," acting Inspector Ian Scoulding says.

"We would also ask residents in the nearby area to close their windows at this time."

