Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New World Victoria Park Fire Update #2

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Firefighters are continuing to respond to the fire at New World Victoria Park in Auckland.

Sixteen trucks and a Command Unit are in attendance as at 12.30pm, with trucks brought in from as far away as Devonport, Titirangi and Papaptoetoe to provide additional personnel.

Two aerial trucks are working above the fire to bring it under control.

The public is advised to continue to avoid the area, with the roads around the supermarket closed.

Smoke is drifting up into Ponsonby area and towards Grey Lynn. Residents impacted by the smoke are advised to close their windows and doors and avoid going outside if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 