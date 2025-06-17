New World Victoria Park Fire Update #2

Firefighters are continuing to respond to the fire at New World Victoria Park in Auckland.

Sixteen trucks and a Command Unit are in attendance as at 12.30pm, with trucks brought in from as far away as Devonport, Titirangi and Papaptoetoe to provide additional personnel.

Two aerial trucks are working above the fire to bring it under control.

The public is advised to continue to avoid the area, with the roads around the supermarket closed.

Smoke is drifting up into Ponsonby area and towards Grey Lynn. Residents impacted by the smoke are advised to close their windows and doors and avoid going outside if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

