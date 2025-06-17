Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
No Changes To Kerbside Collections Over Matariki

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamiltonians can put their bins out on their usual collection day by 7am, as there are no changes to kerbside rubbish and recycling collections over the Matariki long weekend (Friday 20 June).

Hamilton City Council’s Head of Resource Recovery, Sarah Wilson, said last month Hamiltonians saved 387,000kg of food scraps and 236,000kg of glass from landfill.

“We have a great tool on our website that tells you which bin an item belongs in. It’s handy for those tricky items you’re not sure about,” said Wilson.

Hamiltonians can now further reduce their waste going to landfill by recycling plastic and metal caps and lids at two local supermarkets: New World Te Rapa and PAK’nSAVE Mill Street.

Caps are unable to be recycled through kerbside recycling because they are too difficult to sort (due to them being small and light). Across the country, the kerbside collection of materials has been standardised since 1 February 2024.

“We’re excited this new initiative has come to Hamilton Kirikiriroa, giving Hamiltonians the opportunity to recycle a common household item at a convenient location”.

The initiative is part of the nationwide Caps & Lids Recycling Scheme which is an industry-funded programme operated by The Packaging Forum.

For those looking to reuse, recycle, or dispose on Friday 20 June, below are the facility operating hours:

Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre: 9am – 4pm

Habitat for Humanity ReUse store: 9am – 4pm

Hamilton Organics Centre: 8am – 5pm

