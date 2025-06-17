Hunua Kōkako Take Flight To Sing A New Song At Maungatautari

Auckland’s conservation community is celebrating as the Hunua Kōkako Recovery Project begins the translocation process up to 20 kōkako to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, marking the first time the Hunua Ranges population will contribute birds to another recovery project.

The operation began last Saturday and to date eight birds have been rehomed at Maungatautari.

Once teetering on the brink of local extinction, the kōkako of the Hunua Ranges have made an extraordinary recovery thanks to over 30 years of commitment from mana whenua, dedicated volunteers, Auckland Council, and the Department of Conservation. From a low point of just a single breeding pair and 23 individuals in 1994, the population now numbers an estimated 259 breeding pairs as of the 2022 census.

Chair of Auckland Council’s Policy and Planning Committee Richard Hills says this moment is deeply emotional and symbolic.

“The haunting, melodious call of the kōkako was nearly lost forever in Hūnua.

“Thanks to three decades of perseverance and hard work by volunteers, mana whenua and council staff, we’ve turned that around. It is a success story that gives other conservation projects across Aotearoa huge hope and drive to keep going,” says Hills.

“To go from one breeding pair to now having enough of these stunning taonga to be able to rehome some with other sanctuaries and help their population thrive, is a profound way to honour that work and help ensure kōkako thrive across New Zealand for generations to come.

“This project shows why investing time and money into our environment is so crucial, we must continue work like this into the future to protect our precious native species.

The Hunua project is funded by Auckland Council’s Natural Environment Targeted Rate, which continues to support pest control efforts, including a planned aerial 1080 operation in 2025 to sustain the hard-won progress.

The Hunua Ranges are now recognised by the National Kōkako Recovery Programme as one of only two mainland habitats to surpass 500 birds and the project is praised for fostering strong genetic diversity. This achievement has only been possible through intensive pest control, including three aerial 1080 operations and thousands of volunteer hours maintaining 3,000 bait stations and 700 traps across rugged terrain.

Auckland Council’s Project Lead for the Hunua Kōkako Recovery Project, Miranda Bennett reflected on the journey.

“The Hunua kōkako is a success story, one of resilience and community, and a symbol of hope. Other projects once gifted us birds to strengthen our population, now we have the privilege of paying that generosity forward. It’s a full-circle moment that fills us with pride and gratitude,” Ms Bennett says.

The upcoming translocation, supported by Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Tamaoho, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Tamatera and Ngāti Whanaunga, will involve a carefully coordinated two-week operation.

Led by certified kōkako bander Dave Bryden, a skilled team of Auckland Council staff, volunteers, and contractors will net adult birds, health-check and band them, then gently transport them in specially designed boxes for the two-and-a-half-hour journey to Maungatautari, ensuring they are released by early afternoon to settle into their new home.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, once devoid of kōkako since the 1970s, has become a stronghold for the species after earlier translocations in 2015 and 2016. A 2020 census recorded 101 territorial birds, confirming it as the fastest growing and largest mainland kōkako population established by translocation at the time.

This translocation is a collaborative effort supported by mana whenua from both Hunua and Maungatautari. The receiving iwi, Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Hauā, Raukawa and Waikato are welcoming kōkako with aroha and kaitiakitanga.

Chief Executive of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari Helen Hughes says: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome these precious kōkako from the Hunua Ranges. This translocation is significant to our ongoing efforts to protect New Zealand’s unique biodiversity.

“It strengthens our population’s genetics and deepens our conservation partnerships. We’re so thankful to iwi, volunteers, and Auckland Council for making this possible.”

Dr. Janelle Ward, Science, Research and Species Lead, adds: “Kōkako are such special manu, and their haunting song touches both the heart and the spirit.

“This event is especially meaningful as we honour the work done by Hunua iwi, Auckland Council, and community volunteers who have safeguarded these taonga for over 30 years.”

The translocation will also help maintain kōkako genetic diversity nationally, laying the groundwork for Maungatautari to one day become a source site for other reintroductions and native corridors like Taiea te Taiao, allowing native species to move safely across Waikato landscapes.

As the haunting call of the kōkako prepares to echo once more through the ancient forest of Maungatautari, this milestone stands as a powerful reminder of what long-term vision, cross-agency collaboration, and deep community care can achieve.

