Freshwater Conservation Project Hits 400

Āwhitu Landcare Group members attend an īnanga spawning habitat restoration session as part of the Wai Connection project (Photo/Supplied)

An innovative New Zealand conservation initiative has reached a unique landmark, with Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust’s Wai Connection programme having directly supported more than 400 community and catchment groups since it began in 2022.

Mountains to Sea Poutokomanawa (Director) Kim Jones says the project has significantly exceeded expectations and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Our initial target was to support 100 groups. We’ve exceeded that target by 300% and the feedback has been encouraging. It’s a reflection of the outstanding connections our internal team and external provider organisations have built across Aotearoa,” says Jones.

The project, funded largely by the Ministry for the Environment’s Essential Freshwater Fund, was designed to engage and upskill communities to take a more active role in the protection and restoration of their awa. The project has operated in 13 regions across New Zealand.

Through the project, farmer-led catchment groups and community groups have received training in areas such as freshwater health monitoring, īnanga habitat restoration, and action planning.

In addition, the project has funded community education and engagement initiatives like school programmes, spotlighting events, and riparian planting days.

“The project’s mix of scientific expertise and community engagement has been critical to the project’s success so far,” says Jones. “By engaging and inspiring people, we’ve been able to sow the seeds of lasting conservation action.”

Catchment and community groups engaged by region, accurate as of 31 March 2025 (Photo/Supplied)

Heidi Tirikatene-Nash, from the Jed River Catchment Group near Cheviot in North Canterbury, says support from the Wai Connection project has been a game-changer. “Wai Connection and [our local provider] EOS Ecology have really helped take us to a new level. They’ve given us knowledge we can use to make better decisions in the future.”

With the project now into its third year thanks to a funding extension from MfE, Jones is energised by the strides catchment and community groups are making.

“The Ministry for the Environment has recently provided funding to extend this project. We’re looking forward to supporting groups as they begin more on-the-ground action, and helping set them up for enduring success.”

Note:

Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust is a not-for-profit organisation providing freshwater and marine education, experiences, and conservation. Mountains to Sea administers the Wai Connection programme throughout Aotearoa by partnering with local environmental organisations, offering funding, expert support and advice to foster conservation. Learn more at www.mountainstosea.org.nz, or contact Konrad Kurta, Marcoms Lead: konrad@mountainstosea.org.nz

Wai Connection is a national catchment engagement and upskilling project run by Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust, and is funded by the Ministry for the Environment. Learn more about the project here.

EOS Ecology is the Science Partner for the Wai Connection project, providing specialist scientific support and expertise for catchment groups across Aotearoa throughout its first two years. EOS is also a Provider Organisation for Wai Connection in Canterbury, offering on-the-ground catchment and community support.

