Arrest Made In Relation To Homicide Of Kaea Karauria

Police have charged a teenager after alleged interference in the murder investigation of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria.

The girl was taken into custody on 16 June, after Police investigating Kaea’s death learned that a witness had been approached and allegedly threatened.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the alleged incident occurred on 12 May, a day after the fight in which Kaea was killed. Police learned of the approach on 6 June, while conducting follow-up enquiries.

The teen has been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice, and will reappear in the Hastings Youth Court next month.

Detective Inspector de Lange said any form of witness tampering was treated seriously.

“When a witness is threatened, or attempts are made to sabotage an investigation, Police will act without hesitation. This should be a warning to anyone who contemplates interfering with justice.”

Detective Inspector de Lange encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Police.

“Kaea deserves justice, as does his family, so if you can help please talk to us,” he says.

Footage of the incident can be uploaded here [1]

Information can also be reported online [2], or by calling 105 and referencing the file number 250511/1317.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Note:

[1] https://bunker.nc3.govt.nz/

[2] https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report

[4] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/arrest-made-relation-homicide-kaea-karauria

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

