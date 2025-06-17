Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New World Victoria Park Fire Update #4

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

The New World Victoria Park fire is now contained, but Incident Controller Shaun Thornton says operations will continue overnight to extinguish it.

"Crews have been able to access inside the building, which has helped us get the fire contained," he says.

There are 15 trucks and support vehicles. Two of those are aerials, with the Hamilton aerial now returning to its station in Hamilton.

The smoke has reduced considerably, and the Stay Inside Emergency Mobile Alert has been lifted.

"Road closures remain in place, please continue to avoid the area," Shaun Thornton says.

"We are making progress removing cars from the carpark. If customers have a car in the New World carpark they are advised to see the Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel at the cordon at the bottom end of Franklin Rd who are coordinating the retrieval of vehicles."

This will be the final update for the night unless there is a significant development.

© Scoop Media

