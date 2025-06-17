Traffic disruption, Prebensen Drive, Napier - Eastern

Motorists are advised of traffic disruption following a two-vehicle crash on Prebensen Drive, near Ford Road and Severn Street, at around 4.50pm.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The road remains partly blocked while emergency services and contractors clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

