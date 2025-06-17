Traffic disruption, Prebensen Drive, Napier - Eastern
Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised of traffic disruption following a
two-vehicle crash on Prebensen Drive, near Ford Road and
Severn Street, at around 4.50pm.
No serious injuries
have been reported.
The road remains partly blocked
while emergency services and contractors clear the
scene.
Motorists are advised to take an alternate
route and expect
delays.
