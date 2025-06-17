Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Survey Confirms Urgent Change Is Needed To Restore Trust At WCC

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Andrew Little

Wellington mayoral candidate Andrew Little says the latest Wellington City Council Residents Monitoring Survey shows the need for change at Council to rebuild public trust and to get the city back to its best.

The survey shows just 23% of residents believe the Council makes decisions that are in the best interests of the city. Only 36% were satisfied with the Council’s performance. The numbers also show 59% of Wellingtonians feel unsafe in the CBD after dark and only 45% feel pride in how the city looks and feels.

Andrew Little says the survey confirms the need for urgent change and serious leadership this election.

“Wellington is a great city but it’s clear we are in trouble. These numbers paint a picture of a Council that has lost the trust of the public at a time when leadership is needed more than ever.

“This is a city full of creative people with drive and big ideas. As I get around and talk to Wellingtonians, it’s clear the answers are here already, we just need a Council that works alongside people and listens.

“I am committed to driving change at Council by making it more transparent and accountable to the people of Wellington. That starts by ensuring communities feel their voice matters and the Council is making good decisions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"My commitments include:

  • Requiring Community Impact Statements for all major Council decisions.
  • Ending the misuse of commercial confidentiality to hide poor Council decisions.
  • Providing an annual Mayor’s Accountability Report and KPIs for the Chief Executive.
  • Establishing an independent group of experts to bring increased financial discipline to capital projects.

“If elected, I will bring a firm focus on revitalising our city’s economy, taking action on the homelessness crisis and making our city more affordable. These problems have been a long time in the making and will take time to fix but I am confident that with the right leadership we can turn this around.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Andrew Little on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 