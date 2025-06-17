Survey Confirms Urgent Change Is Needed To Restore Trust At WCC

Wellington mayoral candidate Andrew Little says the latest Wellington City Council Residents Monitoring Survey shows the need for change at Council to rebuild public trust and to get the city back to its best.

The survey shows just 23% of residents believe the Council makes decisions that are in the best interests of the city. Only 36% were satisfied with the Council’s performance. The numbers also show 59% of Wellingtonians feel unsafe in the CBD after dark and only 45% feel pride in how the city looks and feels.

Andrew Little says the survey confirms the need for urgent change and serious leadership this election.

“Wellington is a great city but it’s clear we are in trouble. These numbers paint a picture of a Council that has lost the trust of the public at a time when leadership is needed more than ever.

“This is a city full of creative people with drive and big ideas. As I get around and talk to Wellingtonians, it’s clear the answers are here already, we just need a Council that works alongside people and listens.

“I am committed to driving change at Council by making it more transparent and accountable to the people of Wellington. That starts by ensuring communities feel their voice matters and the Council is making good decisions.

"My commitments include:

Requiring Community Impact Statements for all major Council decisions.

Ending the misuse of commercial confidentiality to hide poor Council decisions.

Providing an annual Mayor’s Accountability Report and KPIs for the Chief Executive.

Establishing an independent group of experts to bring increased financial discipline to capital projects.

“If elected, I will bring a firm focus on revitalising our city’s economy, taking action on the homelessness crisis and making our city more affordable. These problems have been a long time in the making and will take time to fix but I am confident that with the right leadership we can turn this around.”

