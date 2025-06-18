Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH2, Maharahara
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 6:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name
of the woman who died following a crash involving two
Ute’s on State Highway 2, Maharahara on 13
June.
She was 69-year-old, Philipa
Beech.
Police extends our condolences to her family
and friends during this difficult time.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
