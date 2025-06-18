Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH2, Maharahara

Police are now in a position to release the name of the woman who died following a crash involving two Ute’s on State Highway 2, Maharahara on 13 June.

She was 69-year-old, Philipa Beech.

Police extends our condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

