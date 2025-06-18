Victoria Park New World Fire Update #5

Two crews of firefighters remain at the Victoria Park New World supermarket in Auckland, following yesterday’s fire, and the section of Victoria St between College Hill and Franklin Rd is still closed.

The fire was extinguished last night and the firefighters are monitoring hotspots, Incident Controller Phil Larcombe says. Further assessment and observations will be made after daybreak, using an aerial appliance.

The property is extensively damaged, and fire investigators have returned today to continue working to establish the origin and cause of the fire.

Phil Larcombe says that Fire and Emergency expects to maintain a presence at the scene for most of today.

