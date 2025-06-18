Inglewood Place Toilets Bring Colour, Accessibility And Convenience To The Area

Inglewood Toilets (Photo/Supplied)

A new public toilet block opened this morning on the corner of Taranaki and Dixon Street which includes colourful lighting and Wellington’s first Changing Places facility for people with disabilities.

The site includes two standard and three accessible toilets with baby-changing facilities, automated timed doors and hands-free controls. Two will be open 24/7, the other three from 7am-11pm.

The sixth is the Changing Places facility, a place where people with multiple or complex disabilities can use the toilet, change, and shower. The Changing Places facility is available for access only by those registered with the organisation.

Wellington City Council’s Chief Operating Officer James Roberts says the toilets have been placed where they are to make them more visible, accessible and attractive.

“Putting the block in a more visible place, installing new CCTV cameras in the area and adding beautiful lighting will help reduce anti-social behaviour – while also providing a much-needed toilet stop for the public in this busy spot.

“The building, with its ribbed timber facade, looks great during the day – and is transformed into a special light show at night.”

The exterior lighting by Angus Muir Design is managed by the Council and will be changed to reflect awareness campaigns like Breast Cancer Awareness month, and major events like Anzac Day, Christmas, Wellington Anniversary, WOW, and the Jazz Festival.

Changing Places was founded in New Zealand in 2017 by Jenn Hooper, whose daughter Charley (19) has profound and complex disabilities that require full-time care and support.

Jenn feels immense pride in honouring her daughter and celebrating the opening of the 10th Changing Places room in Aotearoa, and the first for the capital.

“If I brought Charley down to Wellington with my family, as I have, she doesn't get a shower until we go home. Now she can go to this toilet block and have a shower during a week-long visit to Wellington, and I as her carer have the right equipment to safely provide that care. It’s game changing. Wellington City Council has done an amazing thing here by catering to this specific part of society.

“Restricting access prevents vandalism and ensures the room is clean and available for those who so desperately need it. It’s not about excluding those who don't need them. These rooms are about including those who do.”

The new $2.3 million facility replaces the toilets removed from nearby Te Aro Park. They are designed by Council’s architectural team to support crime prevention through environmental design as well as being aesthetically pleasing.

The Te Aro Park toilets were removed in November 2022 largely due to their position making the space susceptible to crime and anti-social behaviour.

Read more about Jenn and Charley on the Council’s news and content page. Find out more about Changing Places, and check out the map of inner-city public toilets.

Find out more about Te Āwe Mapara - Our Community Facilties Action Plan - Te Awe Māpara - Community Facilities Plan - Plans, policies and bylaws - Wellington City Council.

