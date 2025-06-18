Mayor And Councillors To Consider Green Space Partnership Proposal For Metro Plaza Site

Concept image showing the view over development site from Devon Street (Photo/Supplied) Concept image showing the view over development site from Powderham Street (Photo/Supplied)

Plans to a create a greener, more vibrant city centre by opening up the Huatoki will be considered when the Mayor and Councillors discuss a private partnership proposal for the Metro Plaza site on 24 June.

The proposal to remove the Metro Plaza, which NPDC purchased in 2019 for eventual demolition, would see a public walkway and footbridge across the Huatoki, connecting Devon and Brougham streets, created alongside new developments by K.D. Holdings (KDH) on both sides of the awa.

“This is a key part of our Ngāmotu New Plymouth City Centre Strategy vision for a greener, family-friendly city centre where people want to shop, stop and enjoy. As well as hosting new retail, hospitality and office space, the development would feature native trees and plants that are part of our coastal heritage and will bring back birdsong to the city centre,” said NPDC Chief Executive Gareth Green.

“Like city centres around the world, Ngāmotu New Plymouth is adapting to changes in the way we work, travel and shop. Partnering with KDH, which would own the developments on either side of the Huatoki, and Ngāti te Whiti hapū in our first-ever public-private partnership would create a sustainable city centre, while supporting businesses. By partnering and moving quickly, we can reduce duplication, streamline construction, and ultimately deliver savings for our ratepayers.”

KDH owner Kevin Doody said the proposal would enhance both the buildings in the area and the Huatoki, creating an environment where people would want to work and visit.

“We’re creating a destination around a new commercial area, where business can thrive in the heart of our city, working with NPDC and Ngāti te Whiti to restore the Huatoki to its rightful place of pride so it can be enjoyed and appreciated by future generations,” said Mr Doody.

Ngāti Te Whiti Hapū spokesperson Julie Healey said the design concepts through the development would reflect Ngāti Te Whiti Hapū values as supported in the City Centre Strategy.

“We have been working alongside our partners for some time to achieve the outcomes that will provide places for people to meet and bring the presence of the Huatoki back into the city for the community to enjoy as well as providing an understanding of the historical and cultural heritage,” said Ms Healey.

Fast facts:

NPDC bought the Metro Plaza in 2019 and it is expected to be unoccupied before work begins.

In May, the Mayor and Councillors approved bringing forward $1.1m into the 2025-25 budget to demolish the Metro Plaza.

The proposal in front of the Council involves NPDC giving KDH a strip of land for the Brougham Street development in return for public access to the riverside walkway from Devon and Brougham streets.

The demolition and construction will be carried out by KDH along with the demolition of KDH-owned buildings on Devon and Brougham streets.

The Ngāmotu New Plymouth City Centre Strategy was adopted by the Mayor and Councillors in December 2021.

