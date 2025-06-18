Delays SH1 Silverdale - Waitematā
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Southbound motorists are advised to expect delays on
State Highway 1 north of Auckland.
Two cars collided
around 10.10am between the Silverdale and Oteha Valley Road
offramps.
There are no reports of injury although one
of the vehicles is badly damaged.
Police are at the
scene and ask motorists to be patient as there are long
queues of traffic at the accident
scene.
