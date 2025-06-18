Delays SH1 Silverdale - Waitematā

Southbound motorists are advised to expect delays on State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Two cars collided around 10.10am between the Silverdale and Oteha Valley Road offramps.

There are no reports of injury although one of the vehicles is badly damaged.

Police are at the scene and ask motorists to be patient as there are long queues of traffic at the accident scene.

