State Highway 8 Closed After Crash

A crash involving a number of vehicles has forced the closure of State Highway 8 in the Mackenzie Basin, between the Lake Pukaki viewpoint/car park and Lake Tekapo township.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash. Road users are urged to avoid the area and to expect delays. Detours are suggested via State Highways 1 and 83.

Conditions in the Mackenzie Basin this week have made driving conditions challenging, including ongoing fog and black ice. This led NZTA to put in place Temporary Speed Limits in some high-risk places on SH8 earlier in the week.

A further update will be provided later today.

