Wheelie Bins One Year On

Wheelie bins have been used in Marlborough for almost 12 months and most people are ‘getting it sorted’.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Mark Lucas said the kerbside collection system had yielded remarkable results since its inception on 1 July last year.

“Marlburians have been impressive in their recycling efforts, but when we look at the recyclables still going to the landfill, we can do even better, and we need to.”

With the kerbside collection now well established, it was time to reflect on the progress made and the improvements still needed, he said.

This includes bins that are too close together, not directly at the kerbside, placed the wrong way around, or with more than one latch attached to the lid. Improving this will ensure greater efficiency and smoother and safer operations for collection trucks.

Since the kerbside scheme began, approximately 4,982 tonnes of general waste have been collected, 1,343 tonnes of recyclable materials processed, and 1,012 tonnes of glass diverted from landfill. On average, each waste bin holds 14kg, the recycling bin 4.5kg and the glass crate just under 21kg.

“These figures highlight the vital role Marlborough residents play in maintaining a clean and sustainable community by diverting items that are recyclable from our landfill,” Mr Lucas said. “While participation and engagement in the kerbside collection system has been strong, correct bin presentation and incorrect contents remain a challenge for our contractor and sorting teams.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Bins must be placed 50cm apart, including from the crate to the recycling bin, to enable the mechanised truck arm to collect them safely and effectively. Bins also need to be directly on the kerbside closest to where the collection truck passes and be clear of parked vehicles and overhanging trees.

“The kerbside collection system relies on community participation. By making small changes in how bins are placed, how full they are and what goes in them, Marlborough residents can help us operate a more effective system. Let’s continue to work together to ‘get it sorted’ and keep our district clean and sustainable,” Mr Lucas said.

Wheelie bins one year on - 50cm clearance (Photo/Supplied)

Wheelie bins one year on - Front facing (Photo/Supplied)

Wheelie bins one year on - Lids shut (Photo/Supplied)

Wheelie bins one year on - One catch only (Photo/Supplied)

Note:

Wheelie bin etiquette

• bins must be placed on the kerb with the front facing the road

• the lid opening should face the kerb

• the lid must be shut and bins not overflowing

• only one lid catch per bin should be used

• put the correct items in the relevant bin

© Scoop Media

