$80K Boost From NZCT Helps Cystic Fibrosis Community Breathe Easier

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) has awarded Cystic Fibrosis NZ (CFNZ) an $80,000 grant towards the Breath 4 CF programme — a vital physical activity initiative that helps people with cystic fibrosis stay active and live well.

CFNZ Chief Executive Lisa Burns says, “Thanks to this generous funding from NZCT, we’ll be able to continue delivering high-quality support that makes physical activity possible for hundreds of people with CF, right from birth.”

CFNZ National Team (Photo/Supplied)

Breath 4 CF removes financial barriers for individuals and whānau by covering costs for personalised activities that keep lungs strong and minds healthy — from surf lessons and gym memberships to dancing, drumming, or trampolining. For those with CF, exercise isn’t optional — it’s essential for managing symptoms, reducing infections, and improving long-term outcomes.

The CF community highly values the programme. Nearly 400 applications were approved last year alone, with over $88,000 distributed to help people stay active in ways that suit their interests and needs.

Ben Prince-Saxon, a 24-year-old adult living with cystic fibrosis is on a mission named ’12 in 12’ which will see him run twelve marathons over the course of a year to raise awareness and funds for kiwis living with CF. Ben says, “ The Breath 4 CF grant has been used every year to pay for football fees, new boots, and now running shoes to keep me injury-free”.

Charley Cameron, a 14-year-old student, hip hop dancer, and member of world champion crew NOVA adds “Living with CF has presented a lot of challenges, but it has never stopped me from pursuing my passions. Dancing has been a source of strength and resilience throughout my journey with CF and keeps me fit.”

Lincoln Dunlop, 6, dancing superstar, future rugby legend and living with CF (Photo/Supplied)

Joelle Dunlop, mother of 6-year-old Lincoln with CF says “The Breath 4 CF grant gives Lincoln the opportunity to participate in hip hop classes (he’s a brilliant dancer) and plays rugby. He can’t wait to get on the field on Saturdays! The grant will not only help cover the costs of raising a medically high needs child but also encourage and empower us as parents to emphasise the importance of the most accessible form of lung function treatment - exercise.”

NZCT’s GM of Grants, Marketing and Communications, Ben Hodges says, “We’re delighted to be able to help CFNZ ensure people living with CF don’t face any financial barriers to participation in the holistic benefits of sport and active recreation. Having supported the programme with $80k last year as well, the stories coming out of Breath 4 CF are really inspiring. Our support wouldn’t be possible without the responsible gaming fundraising partnerships we share with our local venues nationwide.”

Cystic Fibrosis NZ (CFNZ) was founded in 1968 to deliver a range of vital services in order to extend and improve the lives of those living with CF. They support many of the more than six hundred people and their families affected by cystic fibrosis in New Zealand, working with people from diagnosis to change the trajectory of their lives.

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) is one of the largest gaming societies in New Zealand. In 23/24, NZCT awarded over $40 million in grants for a wide range of community services, including sports, rescue services, youth development, the Arts, and cultural activities.

More on NZCT’s grants programme, harm prevention approach, and partnership with hospitality venues throughout New Zealand: https://www.nzct.org.nz/about-us/

