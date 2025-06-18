Arrests, Assets Restraints Following Police Operation Targeting Greazy DogsMC

NZ Police have this week dealt a significant blow to the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine by the Greazy Dogs MC in western Bay of Plenty this week, with the arrest of several members and associates of the gang, and the restraint of more than $1.5 million of assets.

(Photo/Supplied)

On 17 – 18 June, Police carried out 35 search warrants at properties across Tauranga, including the Greazy Dogs MC pad. Those arrested as a result of these warrants include senior members of the Greazy Dog MC, including the national vice president and the sergeant at arms.

“The arrests and asset restraints this week mark the successful culmination of a National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) operation that began in late 2024,” says Detective Inspector Albie Alexander.

“This operation – Operation Kingtide – identified the Greazy Dogs MC as controlling the methamphetamine supply across the western Bay of Plenty, through local manufacture.”

Search warrants executed located firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, chemicals and equipment used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, cannabis and approximately $25,000 in cash.

In addition, Police’s Asset Recovery Unit has restrained more than $1.5 million of assets to date, including two residential properties, two cars and three motorcycles.

Further search warrants are being carried out this week and more arrests and charges are likely.

"With the arrest of these senior gang members and the seizure of their equipment and assets, I'm confident we have dealt a significant blow to the Greazy Dogs' methamphetamine operation, and the supply of methamphetamine in the western Bay of Plenty," says Detective Inspector Alexander.

“Police will continue to focus on the enforcement and disruption of such criminal groups, who are dealing primarily in the sale and supply of methamphetamine into our most vulnerable communities.”

Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson, has welcomed the arrests of the Greazy Dogs MC members and associates, saying he has seen first-hand the immense harm that methamphetamine causes in communities in Bay of Plenty and across New Zealand.

“The Greazy Dogs MC, as with other gangs involved in the supply of methamphetamine in New Zealand, are in this for the money. They don’t care about the enormous damage the drug is doing to families in our communities, even though many of them are parents themselves. All they are interested in is how much money they can make for themselves and their associates.”

Working alongside the officers undertaking enforcement action this week has been the team from the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) programme, which takes a multi-agency approach to help address the social conditions that feed the emergence or growth of organised crime, and the harms that flow from it.

Op Manawaroa (Resilience) has run alongside Operation Kingtide and is led by Bay of Plenty ROCC, with assistance from other ROCC regions including Eastern, Southern and Porirua.

“What this looks like in practice is officers and senior advisors from our ROCC team visiting homes after search warrants have been executed, looking to engage and support families and whānau of those arrested,” Superintendent Anderson.

“Our local ROCC team, with the support of other Police harm prevention work groups, local agencies, iwi and community partners, will continue to work with families and whānau of those affected. This is a long-term approach to prevention and in response to mitigating and preventing further harm and offending.”

Arrest and charge details to date:

25-year-old Tauranga man - charged with participating in an organised criminal group, supplying methamphetamine, offering to supply methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine

34-year-old Mt Maunganui man - charged with participating in an organised criminal group, supplying methamphetamine, offering to supply methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine for supply

34-year-old Papamoa man – charged with participating in an organised criminal group, supplying methamphetamine, offering to supply methamphetamine, and possession for supply of methamphetamine

33-year-old Mt Maunganui man – charged with participating in an organised criminal group, supplying methamphetamine, offering to supply methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and conspiring to supply cocaine

37-year-old Tauranga man – charged with participating in an organised criminal group, supplying methamphetamine, offering to supply methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

