“Alarm Bells Should Be Ringing”: Trust In Wellington Council Plummets In New Survey

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Damning results from Wellington's annual survey has been released show major declines in trust and confidence in how the City is being run.

“Alarm bells should be ringing. What has long been suspected has now been confirmed: Wellington residents have lost faith in Council.” said Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“Concerns have been raised over Council spending and lack of priorities. And, off the back of successive rate hikes, not one councillor can act surprised by the results. A rethink is desperately needed on how the City is being managed.”

“Delays and secrecy surrounding the survey’s full release also needs to be scrutinised. Councillors should have had access to this months ago, which would have better guided the City's Long-Term Plan.”

“Wellington doesn’t trust its own Council, and why should they? The last year alone has been a basket case of chaos and fingers-in-ears, as unpopular policies are rammed through extraordinary cost to ratepayers."

“Wellington is fast-becoming unliveable. It's a prime example of why rates capping is needed, so as to make the city more affordable, and keep Council focused on the basics.”

