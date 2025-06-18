Green Fire Break To Protect Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui With Nature-Based Solution

An innovative, nature-based approach to fire protection is being conducted in East Harbour Regional Park using native trees with low flammability as green fire breaks, as Greater Wellington prepares for future wildfire seasons.

Rather than a traditional firebreak of a gap in vegetation, low-flammable species like taupata will be planted strategically in the Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui section of the park to impede the speed and spread of a potential wildfire.

Baring Head fire break planting (Photo/Supplied)

Starving wildfires of fuel can slow their spread, says Greater Wellington’s manager for ecosystems and community, David Boone.

“Low flammability plants take longer to heat up and ignite and can reduce the fire intensity,” says Boone.

“As we restore former grazing land to native forest and deal with the impacts of climate change, the threat of wildfires has increased, and we are taking proactive measures to mitigate these risks.

“Since 2023 we have implemented fire risk levels in Regional Parks over summer, to ensure the safety and well-being of our park users and staff and reduce the risk of a wildfire starting and spreading.”

The risk of wildfire at Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui was very high over the summer of 2024/25 says Greater Wellington councillor for Lower Hutt, Quentin Duthie.

“To protect the park and the public, the Parangarahu Lakes and Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui were closed for several weeks between 1pm and 9pm daily,” says Cr Duthie.

“When the colour-coded fire risk reaches extreme levels, fires can easily ignite and spread quickly. We reduce the risk of someone being caught in areas with limited exits by restricting access and activities.”

“Green fire break planting is an effective nature-based solution to slow the spread of a wildfire.”

“In time, East Harbour will be less susceptible to fire risk, and less likely to have to close during summer. This is a long-term strategy, and one that protects the land, whilst working with it.”

A community winter planting day at Baring Head/Ōrua-pouanui will be held on Sunday, 13 July to plant ngaio, tī kouka, harekeke and other native species in the valley alongside the Wainuiomata River.

Volunteers can register to take part with Greater Wellington

