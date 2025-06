Lanes Blocked On The Waikato Expressway - Waikato

At around 11:20am emergency services received reports of a single vehicle crash on the Waikato Expressway, south of Cambridge Road, Tamahere.

One north bound and one south bound lane are blocked.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Traffic management is on route and emergency services are working to clear the road.

