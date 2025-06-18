Napier Man Sentenced To Intensive Supervision For Distributing Child Sexual Exploitation Online

A Napier-based man in his 20’s has been granted permanent name suppression and sentenced to two years intensive supervision and six months community detention. This follows his appearance at the Napier District Court on 17 June 2025, after an investigation by the Department of Internal Affairs’ Digital Child Exploitation team.

The offender had earlier pled guilty to four representative charges relating to the distribution and possession of online child sexual abuse material.

He became a person of interest to the Department of Internal Affairs after they received three referrals from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with an email address that, through investigation, was attributed to the offender.

A search warrant was then executed at his home address where investigators located and seized two devices for further examination. Forensic analysis of the devices found movie and image files depicting child sexual exploitation and abuse with children as young as 21 months of age.

“These images capture a real crime scene. Child sexual exploitation material depicts real children who have been sexually abused and exploited for these files to be created,” says Tim Houston, Manager of the Digital Child Exploitation Team.

As part of his sentence, Judge Mackinstosh ordered the iPhone used during the offending to be forfeited and all objectionable material destroyed.

About Department of Internal Affairs’ Digital Child Exploitation Team:

In 2024, the Digital Child Exploitation team conducted 69 investigations into child exploitation and helped to safeguard 14 New Zealand children from harm. Additionally, the Digital Child Exploitation Filtering System blocked over one million attempts to access websites hosting child sexual abuse material.

Support and Resources

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to engage with their tamariki about safe online practices. Advice and support for parents and caregivers on protecting their children online is available at KeepItRealOnline.govt.nz.

If you have concerns about potential online harm or wish to report a crime, contact the Digital Child Exploitation Team at DIA. For situations where abuse is occurring or a child is in immediate danger, contact the Police at 111.

Notes:

DIA uses the term child sexual abuse imagery. The term child pornography downplays the harm of child sexual abuse.

For more information on the role of the Digital Child Exploitation Team, what is online child sexual exploitation and how to report it visithttps://www.dia.govt.nz/Preventing-Online-Child-Sexual-Exploitation

