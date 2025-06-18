One Offender Caught After Napier Pharmacy Burglary

Police have made one arrest for the burglary of the Life Pharmacy on Monday 16 June.

Two alleged offenders entered the Emerson Street premises around 2.30am using a weapon to break through a glass door.

They took several items from the store before fleeing the area.

A short time later, Police located one of the vehicles on Venables Avenue and found items believed to be from the store.

After making enquiries, Police identified and located a youth, who was spoken to by Police. The youth has been referred to Youth Aid and the items have been returned to the store.

It is unacceptable to see young people committing these types of offences, but we are pleased that the public and Police working together resulted in one apprehension so far and recovery of the stolen items.

We understand the harm and concern this causes for those in our community, especially our retailers.

We hope these results are a reminder to the Napier community that we are taking offending of this nature seriously, and we will continue to take action.

Police are continuing to follow positive lines of inquiry and are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in our investigation.

Please contact Police through 105, either online or via phone and quote the reference number 250616/1867.

