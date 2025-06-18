Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
State Highway 8 Reopened After Crash

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 2:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

State Highway 8 between the Lake Pukaki viewpoint/car park and Lake Tekapo township has reopened after a crash involving a number of vehicles this morning.

Emergency services were at the scene of the crash. While the closure has been lifted, motorists are being urged to watch their speeds and drive with extreme care.

Conditions in the Mackenzie Basin this week have made driving conditions challenging, including ongoing fog and black ice. This led NZTA to put in place Temporary Speed Limits in some high-risk places on SH8 earlier in the week.

