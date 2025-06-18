Rain Or Shine, Matariki Brings Us Together

Covering period of Wednesday 18th - Monday 23rd June

After a week of crisp, cold days, MetService is forecasting a shift in the weather as rain moves over the country on Thursday, and showers lingering into Friday morning. While some spots start the day under cloud with a few showers about, the eastern South Island is shaping up as the best spot for viewing Matariki or Puanga— and others may get lucky with clearer skies too.

Rain moves onto the western South Island late Wednesday continuing into Thursday with some places possibly seeing heavier rain and even thunderstorms. Meanwhile, eastern areas will notice increasing cloud, with patchy rain expected for Southland, inland Otago, and inland Canterbury.

On Thursday, rain and wind spread across the North Island, with wetter weather expected out west. Eastern areas like Wairarapa, Tairāwhiti Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay will also see some rain, though it should be brief as the weather system moves through.

So, what does this mean for Friday morning’s Matariki and Puanga viewing?

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says, “Showers will still be hanging around, especially in western parts of both islands and the upper North Island, and with showers comes cloud. But there may be gaps – and some spots might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse. Check out MetService’s Cloud Forecast for the outlook for your spot.”

“Eastern parts of the South Island look most promising – Canterbury near the coast, Marlborough, and maybe even Nelson,” Makgabutlane says.

The rest of Friday will bring a similar mix of passing showers and dry spells.

“But rain or shine, this year’s theme Matariki mā Puanga – Celebrating Together will still ring true, giving us a chance to gather indoors or out,” Makgabutlane says.

The weekend looks to bring a classic Kiwi winter pattern: a few showers here and there, but also plenty of fine breaks.

“The rain radar will be your friend this long weekend! There will be chances to enjoy some time outdoors,” Makgabutlane adds.

Inland Otago and the Mackenzie Basin have been sitting under low cloud and cold conditions. While Saturday might bring a brief improvement, the cloud could return before the weekend’s out. Overnight temperatures will reflect that too – after a short-lived increase, Sunday morning looks to dip below zero again.

