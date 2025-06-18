Single Vehicle Crash Waikato Expressway Tamahere - Waikato

Due to the extent of the spill from the single vehicle crash today at about 11.20am, all four lanes of traffic will be closed for some time.

Motorists should expect significant delays.

Police would like to thank motorists for their understanding and patience.

Traffic management is at the scene and emergency services continue to clear the road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

