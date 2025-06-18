Single Vehicle Crash Waikato Expressway Tamahere - Waikato
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Due to the extent of the spill from the single vehicle
crash today at about 11.20am, all four lanes of traffic will
be closed for some time.
Motorists should expect
significant delays.
Police would like to thank
motorists for their understanding and
patience.
Traffic management is at the scene and
emergency services continue to clear the
road.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more