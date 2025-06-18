Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Lowering Beach Crest Of Wairoa River Bar

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has work underway to improve flood resilience at the Wairoa River Bar, with a section of the beach crest now being carefully lowered between Rangi-houa (Pilot Hill) and the old pier.

(Photo/Supplied)

This initiative is part of the Intermediate Management Plan for the Wairoa Bar, a collaborative effort between the Regional Council, Wairoa District Council, and Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa.

By lowering the beach crest, water will be able to exit the river more effectively during high flows or flood events — reducing the risk of flooding and the need for reactive openings of the bar.

Local company Prydes Contracting began the work last Monday and is on track to complete the project early next week. The modified section will be monitored and maintained as part of the ongoing management plan.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the Council is pleased to be taking this proactive step.

“Developing a collaborative river bar management plan is an important way we can show the people of Wairoa that we’re listening, we care, and we are acting. Protecting the community and reducing the risk of future flooding is not just a priority—it’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

The Regional Council will continue to keep the river mouth open and where possible, in its optimal location. The Council’s priority is to relocate the mouth – when there is the opportunity– from a poor to an ideal location.

