Right Turn Lane Closure From SH22 Great South Road Onto Southbound On-Ramp At Drury Interchange

As part of the State Highway 1 (SH1) Papakura to Drury project, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising people in South Auckland to plan ahead for the upcoming long-term closure of the right-hand turn from Great South Road onto the SH1 southbound on-ramp at Drury Interchange from Sunday 22 June 2025.

This right-turn closure is expected to remain in place for up to two years and is necessary to provide working space for construction on the new SH1 bridge over Great South Road and the new southbound on-ramp at Drury Interchange.

During this right turn closure, the left turn entry from Great South Road onto the existing southbound on-ramp will remain open. A signposted detour will direct people to the Drury roundabout and back to turn left onto the Drury southbound on-ramp.

Alternatively, people may choose to use Great South Road to access SH1 southbound at Ramarama Interchange. This alternative is the approved route for HPMV (High Performance Motor Vehicle) travel.

People can expect some morning and afternoon peak hour delays while drivers adapt to the right-turn lane closure and detour.

For more information on the project and to sign up to updates, please visit the project page:

Papakura ki Pukekura – Papakura to Bombay

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake this important work.

