Serious Crash, Nelson - Tasman

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are in attendance following a serious crash on Trafalgar Street in Nelson.

Police were notified at around 3:15pm this afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

At this stage it appears they have suffered serious injuries.

Traffic is currently flowing. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

