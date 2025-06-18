Serious Crash, Nelson - Tasman
Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance following a serious
crash on Trafalgar Street in Nelson.
Police were
notified at around 3:15pm this afternoon after a pedestrian
was struck by a vehicle.
At this stage it appears they
have suffered serious injuries.
Traffic is currently
flowing. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
underway.
