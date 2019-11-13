Rental price indexes: October 2019
The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.
Key facts
Monthly change
In October 2019
compared with September 2019:
• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.2 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.7 percent.
Annual change
In October 2019 compared with October
2018:
• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.3 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 2.1 percent.