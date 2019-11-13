Rental price indexes: October 2019



The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In October 2019 compared with September 2019:

• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.2 percent.

• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.7 percent.

Annual change

In October 2019 compared with October 2018:

• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.3 percent.

• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 2.1 percent.

© Scoop Media

