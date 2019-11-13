Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reviewboost Offers Online Review Service for Trademe

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Reviewboost

Reviewboost Offers Online Review Management Service for Trademe

13 November 2019

TradeMe has joined Google and Facebook as sites which online marketing system Reviewboost clients’ customers can post reviews to. TradeMe is the only New Zealand site among 50 international and global social media sites that Reviewboost handles.

“Reviewboost is a New Zealand-based business that uses a technology developed in the United States so it is great to see a Kiwi site like TradeMe on the same list as such global giants as Google and Facebook as well as other top names such as TripAdvisor and Zomato,” says sales manager Evan Seber.

Reviewboost is an automated online marketing system that helps businesses boost their profile online by encouraging their customer base to leave a review on websites and social media platforms. The system then gathers all the customer feedback into one place for business owners and managers to see what they are doing right and what they can improve on.

“TradeMe has over four million user accounts and around nine million active listings at any one time so it is difficult for vendors to be noticed.

“Research shows that 70% of people will leave a review if asked to do so, therefore Reviewboost can help businesses which use TradeMe to expand brand awareness, increase profitability and bring in more clients with the help of the Reviewboost service,” Seber says.

Businesses can learn more by visiting www.reviewboost.co.nz.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Reviewboost on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 