Kiwiness Tours now offering Kiwi Watching Experience

Kiwiness Tours are now offering a Kiwi watching experience at Tawharanui Regional Park, north of Auckland.

The company, which had previously focused on Matakana wine tours, craft beer tours and private transfers, recently added the Kiwi walk to their list of tours, a move which is proving popular.

“We’ve been stoked with the level of interest in our Kiwi Walk”, says Kiwiness Tours director, Vanessa Wards.

“Throughout winter we had a consistent stream of bookings and were able to treat hundreds to their very first Kiwi experience”.

While there are multiple options for where to see a Kiwi in Auckland, Wards believes the popularity of their Kiwi experience shows that many are beginning to favour a more authentic experience, particularly in regards to wildlife.

“Seeing an animal in wild versus seeing the same animal in captivity is a vastly different experience”, explains Wards.

“You are entering their domain and getting a glimpse into how they have always lived throughout the native forests of Aotearoa”.

Tawharanui Regional Park is a predator free sanctuary, protected by a 2.5km predator fence and trapping initiatives which allow native bird populations to thrive.

Over 40 Northern Brown Kiwi were introduced to the park, a group which continues to grow and can be witnessed during Kiwiness Tours Kiwi watching walk.

Wards grew up around Tawharanui Regional Park and after time overseas and several years as a tour guide in Queenstown, returned home to start Kiwiness Tours.

The Kiwi watching tour starts and 8pm (over the Summer months) and runs for 3 hours. The walk is roughly 1–2km and is over suitable for people of all ages.

