Wynn Williams advises Agility CIS Limited’s shareholders

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Wynn Williams

The Wynn Williams Corporate Advisory Team has recently advised the major shareholders in Auckland-based Agility CIS Ltd on their share sale to London-based private equity firm SilverTree Equity and Auckland-based Pioneer Capital.

Agility was founded in 1998 and is a market leading utility customer information and billing systems software provider for energy retailers in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and the United States. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Partner Ash Hill and Senior Associate Tom Corkill acted as lead legal advisers to the Agility shareholders. Other advisers to the Agility shareholders included Tim Zonneveld and Yavik Solanki from BDO New Zealand and Trevor Presser, Franz Kiel and Karla Ridgwell from Presser & Co in Melbourne, Australia.

