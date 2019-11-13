Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PoE Texas

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Leading Solutions

AV Hardware supplier, Leading Solutions, has announced today a new distribution partnership across New Zealand with US based PoE Texas.

PoE Texas delivers advanced Power Over Ethernet solutions for commercial and hospitality spaces that bring intelligent power where you need IT. From their Power Over Ethernet converters for a range of tablet computers including iPad and Surface Go to their new high-powered IEEE 802.3bt devices such as a 43” PoE display to their packaged PoE automation solutions for PoE lighting, PoE Texas makes implementing new technologies faster and more cost effective.

Leading Solutions, based in Albany, offers a wide range of AV hardware and mounts particularly for tablets and large AV Screens. Over the past year they have progressively become a market leader in PoE adapters for iPad and Samsung tablets for use within modern meeting rooms.

Lee Taylor of Leading Solutions stated “By partnering with a world renowned manufacturer of PoE adapters, splitters and switches we can now offer a complete suite of products that offer both power and data to a wider range of tablets as well as exciting new products such as PoE driven televisions which will soon be available in NZ through this partnership.”

Tyler Andrews, CEO of PoE Texas, explained “We look forward to a successful partnership with Leading Solutions through their strategic position in this market. PoE Texas values partnerships with top quality distributors and customers, and we see this as a vital step to making advanced Power Over Ethernet solutions available to more customers worldwide.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Leading Solutions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 