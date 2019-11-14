Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand wins South Pacific Passenger Choice Award

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 9:26 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

14 November 2019

Air New Zealand has taken out the South Pacific Regional Passenger Choice Award™ at the Future Travel Experience Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Asia Awards in Singapore.

The award, voted by customers, recognises the airline’s overall commitment to customer experience.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says the award reflects the airline's commitment to delivering an outstanding experience on the 17 million customer journeys it facilitates every year.

“Feedback is extremely important to us, and we remain committed to elevating the travel experience for customers, with cabin and seat enhancements on the way, upgrades to our lounges, and free Wi-Fi across enabled aircraft. Our people work extremely hard to create a seamless experience for our customers, so it’s satisfying to see their efforts acknowledged.”

More than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world between July 2018 and the end of June 2019 based on their flight experience, seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

In September, the airline received the APEX/IFSA Best Product or Service award for enhancements to its Economy Skycouch™ at the APEX Awards in Los Angeles, where it was also named a Five Star Global Airline.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 